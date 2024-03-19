Nordstrom (JWN) Redesigns Flagship Brand, Boosts Experience

Nordstrom, Inc. ( JWN Quick Quote JWN - Free Report) has been making efforts to drive efficiency in its business and enrich customer experience. The company has been making improvements in the Nordstrom Rack banner, driven by an increase in its strategic brand penetration. In the latest developments, the company said that it is redefining its flagship brand to give it a trendy look. It will redesign its namesake brand with a style-driven and top-quality assortment. These collections will offer tailored classics with minimalist pieces for everyday merchandise for a wardrobe that is functional and dynamic. The launch collection will consist of items including mixed patterns with oversized blazers, tailored pants, cropped jackets, sleek dresses, boldly patterned sets and quality basics. These will be available in sizes XXS-XXL at suitable prices ranging from $29.50-$179. The company’s designers have crafted styles including traditional silhouettes across occasions, seasons and individuals. Each piece is designed with premium fabrics, offering high comfort. The brand features structured shapes with neutral, seasonless hues inspired by earth tones such as ivory birch, tan travertine, white and black with hints of soft, seasonal colors, contributing to the items’ richness and beauty. Apart from closet staples, the flagship brand will have shoes featuring simple hardware, elongated shapes and leather. The namesake brand will be available in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com, starting March 18. It will have a seasonal collection for spring, fall and holiday. What’s More?
Nordstrom remains focused on improving the Nordstrom Rack banner. Rack banner also remains on track to increase productivity throughout its network, reduce transportation costs and delivery times, and enhance services via faster delivery. The company continues to focus on introducing more premium brands at Rack, better assortment and increased brand awareness.
The company is focused on three areas, which are winning in the most important markets, expanding the reach of Nordstrom Rack and enhancing its digital capabilities. Also, it remains focused on the closer-to-you strategy, which aims to link stores and services to expedite deliveries, expand online offerings and add cheaper merchandise at its Rack off-price stores to improve customers' shopping experiences. Increased focus on distribution capabilities and improved connectivity of physical and digital inventory are likely to contribute to Nordstrom Rack sales by roughly $2 billion in the long term. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Over the past six months, shares of this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 18.2% compared to the
industry’s 36.7% growth. Eye These Solid Picks
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely
Gap ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) , American Eagle ( AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) and Hibbett ( HIBB Quick Quote HIBB - Free Report) . Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year earnings per share suggests growth of 385% from the year-ago reported figure. American Eagle, a leading apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AEO delivered an earnings surprise of 23% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 5% from the year-ago reported figure. Hibbett, the key sporting goods retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HIBB delivered an earnings surprise of 24.2% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hibbett’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
Image: Bigstock
Nordstrom (JWN) Redesigns Flagship Brand, Boosts Experience
Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN - Free Report) has been making efforts to drive efficiency in its business and enrich customer experience. The company has been making improvements in the Nordstrom Rack banner, driven by an increase in its strategic brand penetration. In the latest developments, the company said that it is redefining its flagship brand to give it a trendy look. It will redesign its namesake brand with a style-driven and top-quality assortment.
These collections will offer tailored classics with minimalist pieces for everyday merchandise for a wardrobe that is functional and dynamic. The launch collection will consist of items including mixed patterns with oversized blazers, tailored pants, cropped jackets, sleek dresses, boldly patterned sets and quality basics. These will be available in sizes XXS-XXL at suitable prices ranging from $29.50-$179.
The company’s designers have crafted styles including traditional silhouettes across occasions, seasons and individuals. Each piece is designed with premium fabrics, offering high comfort. The brand features structured shapes with neutral, seasonless hues inspired by earth tones such as ivory birch, tan travertine, white and black with hints of soft, seasonal colors, contributing to the items’ richness and beauty.
Apart from closet staples, the flagship brand will have shoes featuring simple hardware, elongated shapes and leather. The namesake brand will be available in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com, starting March 18. It will have a seasonal collection for spring, fall and holiday.
What’s More?
Nordstrom remains focused on improving the Nordstrom Rack banner. Rack banner also remains on track to increase productivity throughout its network, reduce transportation costs and delivery times, and enhance services via faster delivery. The company continues to focus on introducing more premium brands at Rack, better assortment and increased brand awareness.
The company is focused on three areas, which are winning in the most important markets, expanding the reach of Nordstrom Rack and enhancing its digital capabilities. Also, it remains focused on the closer-to-you strategy, which aims to link stores and services to expedite deliveries, expand online offerings and add cheaper merchandise at its Rack off-price stores to improve customers' shopping experiences. Increased focus on distribution capabilities and improved connectivity of physical and digital inventory are likely to contribute to Nordstrom Rack sales by roughly $2 billion in the long term.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Over the past six months, shares of this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 18.2% compared to the industry’s 36.7% growth.
Eye These Solid Picks
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Gap (GPS - Free Report) , American Eagle (AEO - Free Report) and Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) .
Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year earnings per share suggests growth of 385% from the year-ago reported figure.
American Eagle, a leading apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AEO delivered an earnings surprise of 23% in the trailing four quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 5% from the year-ago reported figure.
Hibbett, the key sporting goods retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HIBB delivered an earnings surprise of 24.2% in the trailing four quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hibbett’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure.