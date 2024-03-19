Box ( BOX Quick Quote BOX - Free Report) is benefiting from solid customer momentum on the back of its portfolio strength, which has been the key growth driver for the company. BOX shares have gained 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. The latest selection of Box by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (“AOUSC”) to power secure cloud content management and collaboration for the Defender Services Office (“DSO”) testifies to the aforesaid fact. DSO, which supports Federal Public Defender Organizations and Criminal Justice Act panel attorneys, seeks secured sharing of content internally and externally. DSO is now able to digitize and automate processes with Box. Also, it is able to secure and streamline critical processes by utilizing Box e-signature, security, data classification and workflow capabilities. Additionally, it strives to provide a secured collaboration space for litigation, while sharing confidential content on the back of Box. Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst
BOX Gets Picked by AOUSC for Secure Cloud Content Management
Box (BOX - Free Report) is benefiting from solid customer momentum on the back of its portfolio strength, which has been the key growth driver for the company. BOX shares have gained 13.7% on a year-to-date basis.
The latest selection of Box by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (“AOUSC”) to power secure cloud content management and collaboration for the Defender Services Office (“DSO”) testifies to the aforesaid fact.
DSO, which supports Federal Public Defender Organizations and Criminal Justice Act panel attorneys, seeks secured sharing of content internally and externally.
DSO is now able to digitize and automate processes with Box. Also, it is able to secure and streamline critical processes by utilizing Box e-signature, security, data classification and workflow capabilities.
Additionally, it strives to provide a secured collaboration space for litigation, while sharing confidential content on the back of Box.
Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst
The latest move by AOUSC has added strength to Box’s customer base. It also highlights the reliability of Box’s solutions portfolio.
In this regard, Box’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio through partnerships and acquisitions remain noteworthy.
Recently, the company extended its partnership with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) to integrate Azure OpenAI Service with Box AI. With this, Box customers can leverage advanced large language models of Azure OpenAI Service, adhering to Box and Microsoft's enterprise-grade standards for security, privacy and compliance.
Box collaborated with Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) to integrate Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities to enhance enterprise work. This partnership is about integrating Vertex AI to improve data processing and analysis in Box Content Cloud.
Box recently acquired Crooze — a provider of no-code enterprise content management applications — to integrate Crooze’s advanced enterprise content management capabilities into its robust set of content services. This acquisition is expected to help organizations manage contract lifecycle, digital assets, controlled documents and enterprise content libraries.
To Conclude
The above-mentioned endeavors will enable Box to deliver enhanced content management experiences to customers. This, in turn, will boost the company’s customer momentum, which will aid its overall financial performance in the upcoming period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $261.98 million, indicating an increase of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.6%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is AMETEK (AME - Free Report) , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of AMETEK have gained 10.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is 9.19%.