We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Genpact (G) Gains From AI Product Portfolio Amid Low Liquidity
Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) is currently benefiting from a diverse product portfolio and its AI expertise.
The company recently reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly EPS of 68 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.6% and increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.15 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.1% and rose 4% year over year.
How Is Genpact Limited Doing?
Genpact stands out in the BPO services market due to its extensive knowledge in various domains. It offers industry-specific solutions for user experience, order and supply-chain management; Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT); data engineering; digital content management and risk management; aftermarket services support; and engineering services.
G is presented with a significant growth opportunity in the AI domain. The company enhances the performances of its clients’ business processes using Digital Smart Enterprise Processes — its patented approach. Genpact Cora is a platform that automates tasks with AI and analytics, fast-pacing clients’ digital transformation. The company has expanded its AI product portfolio by acquiring TandemSeven. We believe that Genpact will be able to take advantage of future improvements in AI.
Genpact Limited Revenue (TTM)
Genpact Limited revenue-ttm | Genpact Limited Quote
We are impressed with the company’s endeavors in returning value to shareholders in the forms of share repurchases and dividend payments. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, Genpact repurchased shares worth $225.4 million, $214.1 million and $298.2 million, respectively. The company paid out $100 million, $91.8 million and $80.5 million in dividends to its shareholders in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Such strategies are deemed to boost shareholders’ confidence, thereby improving the bottom line.
Genpact's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was at 1.44, lower than the preceding quarter’s 1.91 and the year-ago quarter’s 1.61. A decreasing current ratio does not bode well.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) and Coherent Corp. (COHR - Free Report) .
PagSeguro flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
PAGS has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.
Coherent carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.3%.
COHR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.3%, on average.