UnitedHealth (UNH) to Roll Out Medical Claims Software Soon

UnitedHealth Group ( UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) recently announced that it is making progress to reduce the harsh impact of cyberattacks on providers and consumers. It will continue to offer financial aid to providers who are unable to get reimbursed for their medical costs. UNH’s revenues and payment cycle management subsidiary, Change Healthcare, was the victim of a cyberattack last month. The healthcare industry has been facing a formidable challenge following the incident.
UNH is testing its medial claims preparation software to be made available for use to customers in the future. The distribution of this software highlights the resumption of complete services to its customers. Per The American Hospital Association, disruption due to the attack made it difficult for hospitals to submit insurance claims, provide care and get reimbursed. The company met its target to roll out the medical claims processing software by Mar 18, which bodes well for the company.
UNH restored Change Healthcare’s electronic payments platform and 99% of pharmacy network services on Mar 15 and Mar 7, 2024, respectively. UnitedHealth has assisted care providers by advancing more than $2 billion through several initiatives. The company is aiming to restore the remaining services through its ongoing phases of activation.
The cyberattack impacted the healthcare services providers operating at a low scale due to the high level of fragmentation. UNH continues to extend funding assistance to enable the providers to function smoothly without reimbursement concerns. UnitedHealth has also suspended prior authorizations for the majority of outpatient services and utilization reviews for Medicare Advantageplans inpatient admissions.
Shares of UnitedHealth Group have gained 2.5% in the past year compared with the
industry’s 5.7% growth. UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
