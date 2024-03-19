We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intellia (NTLA) Begins Dosing in Phase III ATTR Amyloidosis Study
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA - Free Report) announced that it has dosed the first patient in the phase III MAGNITUDE study evaluating its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, NTLA-2001, for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, a rare and fatal disease that can lead to heart failure.
The double-blind and placebo-controlled MAGNITUDE study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of NTLA-2001 in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
The company started dosing in the phase III MAGNITUDE study after interim data from a phase I study showed that treatment with a single dose of NTLA-2001 led to deep and durable reductions of the TTR protein responsible for the disease.
If the data from the MAGNITUDE study is found to be positive, it will enable regulatory filings for the drug across the world.
Shares of Intellia have plunged 28.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In October 2023, the FDA cleared NTLA’s investigational new drug application to move NTLA-2001 into clinical studies for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
If successfully developed and upon potential approval, NTLA-2001 will become the first one-time gene editing treatment for ATTR amyloidosis.
We note that NTLA-2001 is Intellia’s first candidate to enter clinical development. The company is collaborating with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) for developing NTLA-2001.
NTLA-2001 is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron.
While NTLA is the lead party in the deal over NTLA-2001, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.
Intellia is also evaluating NTLA-2001 to treat hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The company is currently gearing up for a pivotal phase III study of the candidate in this additional indication.
