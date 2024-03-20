We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Lucid Group (LCID - Free Report) ending at $2.70, denoting a -1.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.
The an electric vehicle automaker's shares have seen a decrease of 25.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lucid Group is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $167.82 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.06 per share and a revenue of $745.98 million, indicating changes of +22.06% and +25.32%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.66% lower. Lucid Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.