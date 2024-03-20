Astrazeneca (AZN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Astrazeneca (
AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) ending at $65.86, denoting a +0.02% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 2.46% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Astrazeneca in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 1.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12 billion, indicating a 10.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.07 per share and a revenue of $51.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.12% and +11.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. Astrazeneca is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Astrazeneca has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.16.
Meanwhile, AZN's PEG ratio is currently 1.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.72 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
