We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.28, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.97%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Applied Digital Corporation in its upcoming release. On that day, Applied Digital Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $60.99 million, indicating a 332.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.35 per share and a revenue of $232.71 million, demonstrating changes of +28.57% and +320.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.75% lower within the past month. Currently, Applied Digital Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.