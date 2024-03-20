Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HealthEquity (HQY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2024, HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) reported revenue of $262.39 million, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total HSA Assets: $25.21 billion versus $24.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total HSA investments: $10.21 billion versus $9.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • HSAs Accounts: 8.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.65 million.
  • Total HSA cash: $15.01 billion compared to the $15.20 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Accounts: 15,698 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15,502.88 thousand.
  • CDBs Accounts: 7,006 thousand compared to the 6,925.12 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $118.58 million versus $112.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Revenue- Custodial revenue: $105.43 million compared to the $108.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Interchange revenue: $38.38 million versus $36.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
Shares of HealthEquity have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

