Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.72, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 5.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Cal-Maine Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.86.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.