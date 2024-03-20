We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) reached $12.21, with a +0.74% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.08% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VALE S.A. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.62, showcasing a 51.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.65 billion, showing a 14.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $42.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.08% and +2.35%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VALE S.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.55% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.66, which means VALE S.A. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.