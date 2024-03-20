We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $71.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.97%.
The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 144.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.03 million, indicating a 92.97% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$6.28 per share and revenue of $101.53 million, indicating changes of -223.71% and -72.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.24% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.