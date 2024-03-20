We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves 0.57%: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $161.58, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 0.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cheniere Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 63.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.23 billion, down 42.09% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.56 per share and a revenue of $16.8 billion, demonstrating changes of -76.52% and -17.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% higher. Cheniere Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.81 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.
Investors should also note that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 0.7 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.