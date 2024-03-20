We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Tyson Foods (TSN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $57.17, indicating a +1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.
The the stock of meat producer has risen by 5.59% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 975%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.08 billion, indicating a 0.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $52.76 billion, which would represent changes of +75.37% and -0.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.72, so one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that TSN currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.