Image: Bigstock
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) closed at $4.79, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.29, indicating a 19.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.02% lower. Currently, Archer Aviation Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
