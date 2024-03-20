Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CareMax (CMAX - Free Report) is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 79.9% downward over the last 60 days.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA - Free Report) converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Hudson Global (HSON - Free Report) is aprovider of recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) - free report >>

CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) - free report >>

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) - free report >>

Published in

business-services