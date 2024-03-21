Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) reported revenue of $648.95 million, up 18% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649.1 million, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales change: 3.9% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average Net Sales per Store: $1.27 million compared to the $1.26 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - End of period: 512 versus 512 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of new stores: 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores open at the beginning of period: 505 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 505.
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

