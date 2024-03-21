We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lincoln (LINC) to Witness Solid Student Start Growth in Q1
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC - Free Report) recently unveiled that it expects to continue its strong business momentum in the first quarter of 2024. The company projects student start growth to improve by approximately 15% compared with 6.4% (excluding the transitional segment) in the first quarter of 2023.
Scott Shaw, president and CEO of LINC, said, “Our expected strong start growth in Q1 builds on the momentum we generated during 2023, which led to increased student starts, student retention, graduation and placement rates with employers as well as the achievement of all of our financial guidance objectives during the year.”
In 2023, new student starts increased 11.4% from 2022. Revenues increased 8.6% to $376.6 million, backed by a 10.3% rise in Campus Operations segment revenues.
For 2024, the company expects revenues in the range of $410-$420 million, with starts growth between 7% and 12%. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be $35-$40 million versus $26.5 million reported in 2023.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 98.8% compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 52.5% rise in a year.
LINC has built a new East Point campus in Georgia, which is planned to have its first enrolled class in March 2024. Additionally, it plans for the opening of the Houston campus and campus relocation efforts in Nashville and Philadelphia in 2024. Program expansions across the existing campuses are expected to be operational in the second half of this year.
The company remains on track to complete the transition to its highly scalable hybrid instructional platform, Lincoln 10.0, by the end of 2024 and is anticipated to reduce instructional costs contribution by 2025. The Lincoln 10.0 platform’s hybrid teaching model increases program efficiency and delivers accelerated revenue recognition in certain evening programs.
