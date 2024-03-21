We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) closed at $75.24, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.
Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 19.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Civitas Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Civitas Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating a 109.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.43 per share and a revenue of $5.6 billion, representing changes of +26.72% and +60.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.94% decrease. Right now, Civitas Resources possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Civitas Resources is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.78, so one might conclude that Civitas Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.