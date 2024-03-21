We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, KB Home (KBH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended February 2024, KB Home (KBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was +12.82%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Backlog - Units: 5,796 versus 5,543 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average selling price: $480.10 million compared to the $477.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Unit deliveries - Total Homes: 3,037 versus 3,001 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net orders - Units: 3,323 compared to the 3,033 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Backlog - Value: $2.79 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average community count -Total: 240 versus 245 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Ending community count: 238 compared to the 248 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing: $1.46 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
- Total Revenues- Financial services: $6.07 million compared to the $6.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Homebuilding: $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
- Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land: $3.57 million versus $1.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Financial services pretax income: $11.58 million versus $8.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of KB Home have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.