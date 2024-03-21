Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Guess (GES) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, Guess (GES - Free Report) reported revenue of $891.05 million, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.01, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $855.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55, the EPS surprise was +29.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Guess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Directly-Operated: 1,002 compared to the 1,015 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - US & Canada: 284 versus 292 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,553 versus 1,559 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Partner Operated: 551 versus 545 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Product sales: $862.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $828.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Net revenue- Americas Retail: $245.92 million versus $236.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Net revenue- Americas Wholesale: $49.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.7%.
  • Net royalties: $28.30 million versus $28.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Net revenue- Europe: $484.62 million compared to the $478.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Asia: $82.66 million versus $77.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
  • Net revenue- Licensing operations: $28.30 million versus $26.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guess here>>>

Shares of Guess have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise