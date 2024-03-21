Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acerinox, S.A. (ANIOY - Free Report) is a stainless-steel manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is fashion retailer company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 60 days.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS - Free Report) is a home organization retailer company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 169.2% downward over the last 60 days.

