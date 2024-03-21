See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Putnam Global Health Care A (PHSTX - Free Report) : 1.07% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. PHSTX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With annual returns of 12.48% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Oak Ridge Large Cap Growth I (PORYX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PORYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 10.14%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.19%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Principal MidCap Institutional (PCBIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PCBIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. PCBIX has an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.58%, and annual returns of 13.63% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.