Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Advisor Stock Select Allocation Cap A (FMAMX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FMAMX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. FMAMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.88%.
AQR Global Equity Fund I (AQGIX - Free Report) : 0.8% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. AQGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 9.83% over the last five years, AQGIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Transamerica Large Value Opps I3 (TLOTX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.5%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 9.28%. TLOTX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.