Axcelis (ACLS) Ships Purion Implanters to Chinese Chipmakers

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) announced today that it has shipped multiple units of its Purion M SiC medium current implanter to numerous top power device chipmakers in China. These systems were sent out in the first quarter.
The Purion M SiC medium current implanter will be used in the production of 150mm silicon carbide power devices for automotive, industrial, energy and other high-power applications. The Purion M SiC Power Series platform's adaptable architecture and high-temperature capability allow it to boost yield, increase capacity and tackle technical challenges specific to power devices.
The tool sets the foundation for future introductions of the Purion H200 SiC and Purion XE SiC. This will enable higher fab productivity, minimize cost of ownership and increase the production of more advanced silicon carbide power devices.
The system aims to tap the growing silicon carbide power device market. Per a report from Markets and Markets, the silicon carbide market is expected to reach $17.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 32.6% from 2024 to 2027. The industry is likely to benefit from increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy, as mentioned in the report.
The transition to electric vehicles is driving the silicon carbide power device market. This, in turn, is boosting demand for Purion products, especially PurionH200 silicon carbide, Purion XE silicon carbide systems and Purion M silicon carbide tool.
In December, the company announced that it has shipped Purion XE high energy and Purion H high current implanters to various fabs in Korea and China for the manufacturing of DRAM memory devices. The shipment also included a follow-on consignment to an existing customer in Korea.
However, ACLS’ performance is likely to be affected due to volatile supply-chain dynamics and global macroeconomic weakness. Increasing expenses toward research and development and infrastructure are likely to act as headwinds.
ACLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Axcelis’ shares have lost 14% in the past year against the sub-industry's 26.4% growth.
