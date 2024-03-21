Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 21, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Paramount Global ((PARA - Free Report) ) shares rose 11.8% on reports that the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Inc. ((APO - Free Report) ) had extended a buyout offer of $11 billion for its film and TV studio division.
  • Ford Motor Company ((F - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.9% following the White House's decision to relax emission standards, enabling carmakers to potentially increase sales of gas-powered vehicles until 2030.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ((CMG - Free Report) ) gained 3.5% after its board approved a 50-for-1 stock split.
  • Equinix ((EQIX - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.3% after being targeted by short seller Hindenburg, which accused the data center real estate investment trust of inflating a key profitability metric.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) - free report >>

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) - free report >>

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) - free report >>

Paramount Global (PARA) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary finance retail