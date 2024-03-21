Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Titan Machinery (TITN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) reported $852.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.2%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +6.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Titan Machinery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service: $35.14 million versus $40.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.
  • Revenue- Equipment: $714.04 million compared to the $603.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental and other: $12.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Revenue- Parts: $90.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $97.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%.
  • Gross Profit- Equipment: $87.15 million versus $74.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Rental and other: $4.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.49 million.
  • Gross Profit- Service: $22.17 million versus $25.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Parts: $27.62 million compared to the $31.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Titan Machinery here>>>

Shares of Titan Machinery have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise