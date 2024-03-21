Back to top

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34, the EPS surprise was -5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Academy Sports and Outdoors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales Growth: -3.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -5.5%.
  • Stores - EOP: 282 versus 282 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • New stores open: 7 versus 7 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

