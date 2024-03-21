We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACELYRIN (SLRN) Up on Data From Thyroid Eye Disease Study
Shares of ACELYRIN, INC. (SLRN - Free Report) were up 4.5% on Mar 20 after the company announced positive proof-of-concept data from a phase I/II study evaluating its humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, lonigutamab, for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED).
Lonigutamab is delivered subcutaneously (SC) that targets the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a proved mechanism of action in the treatment of TED.
Data from the ongoing phase I/II study showed that treatment with lonigutamab led to improvements in proptosis, clinical activity score and diplopia versus placebo at the first measurement, within three weeks following the first SC dose.
Overall, treatment with lonigutamab was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse side effects being reported in the given patient population.
With the proof of concept now achieved for lonigutamab in the treatment of TED, SLRN remains focused to initiate a phase IIb/III study on the candidate in the second half of 2024.
Shares of ACELYRIN have plunged 64.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.6%.
TED is a chronic inflammatory disease. Amgen’s (AMGN - Free Report) Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of TED.
The acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics added Tepezza to Amgen’s portfolio.
The addition of Horizon Therapeutics has given AMGN a significant rare disease business by adding several rare disease drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa and Uplizna to its portfolio.
We remind investors that, ACELYRIN is developing its lead pipeline candidate, izokibep in several late-stage studies to treat moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis and uveitis.
In absence of a marked product in its portfolio, pipeline development remains in key focus for ACELYRIN.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ACELYRIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
