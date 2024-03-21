We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) ending at $9.51, denoting a +0.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 9.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.49. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.74 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.