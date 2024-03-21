Back to top

lululemon athletica (LULU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported $3.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. EPS of $5.29 for the same period compares to $4.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how lululemon athletica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars): 12% versus 11.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Total stores: 711 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 711.
  • Comparable Store Sales(Change in constant dollars): 6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.
  • Total Gross Square Footage: 2,967 Ksq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,924.38 Ksq ft.
  • Comparable Store Sales: 5% versus 8.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Comparable Sales: 12% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.6%.
  • Total Net New Stores: 26 compared to the 25 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of lululemon athletica have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

