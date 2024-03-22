See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AerSale (ASLE - Free Report) provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR - Free Report) is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40% downward over the last 60 days.
BASF (BASFY - Free Report) is the world's leading chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.
