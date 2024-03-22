Celanese (CE) and Secarna Partner for Antisense Therapies

Celanese Corporation ( CE Quick Quote CE - Free Report) and Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG recently established a research collaboration to create long-acting implants delivering antisense oligonucleotides ("ASO"). ASOs are synthetic compounds that target specific messenger RNA to block the creation of proteins involved in the progression of a variety of diseases, including cardiometabolic, central nervous system, oncologic and uncommon disorders. Antisense therapy is a novel, commercially validated therapeutic method. However, it generally necessitates frequent administration or large dosages to ensure uptake at the desired site of action, resulting in a substantial treatment burden for patients. The Celanese VitalDose Drug Delivery Platform and Secarna's proprietary ASO Drug Discovery and Development Platform will be used to create ASO-eluting implants with the potential to reduce dosing frequency, reduce off-target immune responses and improve targeting to provide better patient outcomes for a variety of indications. The VitalDose medication Delivery Platform has a long history of usage in approved parenteral drugs in the United States and Europe, and it delivers consistent, controlled-release results. It can be programmed to deliver months to years of medication release and has shown consistent ASO release over a year. Celanese's collaboration with Secarna, a prominent independent European antisense drug discovery and development company, enables the development of a novel implant with the potential to significantly alter how disease-modifying ASO treatments are given. Shares of Celanese have gained 69.1% over the past year compared with a 32.6% rise of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Celanese, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects adjusted earnings of $1.75-$2.00 per share for the first quarter of 2024. The company anticipates a significant rise in earnings per share year over year in 2024 due to M&M synergy capture, Clear Lake acetic acid and methanol expansions, lower interest expenses from deleveraging and lower inventory costs.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. ( DNN Quick Quote DNN - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN Quick Quote HWKN - Free Report) .
