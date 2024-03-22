Back to top

Company News for Mar 22, 2024

  • Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares fell 4.1% due to a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice and 16 attorneys general.
     
  • Microsoft ((MSFT - Free Report) ) shares rose 1% following the company's introduction of its inaugural AI-powered laptops.
     
  • Papa John's International, Inc. ((PZZA - Free Report) ) shares decreased 4.9% following the announcement that Shake Shack Inc. ((SHAK - Free Report) ) appointed Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch as its new chief.
     
  • Accenture plc ((ACN - Free Report) ) shares plunged 9.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $15.8 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.14%.

     

