Why Global Ship Lease (GSL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The latest trading session saw Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) ending at $19.77, denoting a -1.25% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Heading into today, shares of the containership owner had gained 0.3% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Global Ship Lease in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.33, reflecting a 9.91% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170.7 million, up 7.16% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.40 per share and a revenue of $676.08 million, representing changes of +4.1% and +0.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Global Ship Lease. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.68% increase. Global Ship Lease is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Global Ship Lease is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 2.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.44.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.