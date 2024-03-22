We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest market close, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) reached $6.18, with a -0.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.
The the stock of uranium and vanadium miner and developer has risen by 2.3% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.5 million, reflecting a 30.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and a revenue of $30.07 million, representing changes of -58.33% and -20.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.28% higher. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.