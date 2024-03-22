We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) standing at $19.24, reflecting a -0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 2.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.6 million, up 230.28% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.25 per share and a revenue of $183.58 million, representing changes of -8.6% and +576.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Armour Residential REIT is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Armour Residential REIT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.85.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.