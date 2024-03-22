We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) standing at $9.42, reflecting a -0.95% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 10.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Invesco Mortgage Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.52. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.85 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.