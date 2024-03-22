We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) closed at $72.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 8.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Allegiant Travel in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $657.5 million, up 1.2% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.68 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, demonstrating changes of -8.62% and +9.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegiant Travel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.45% downward. As of now, Allegiant Travel holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Allegiant Travel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.59 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that ALGT has a PEG ratio of 0.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.77 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.