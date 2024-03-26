Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) is a telecommunications and technology services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

agilon health, inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 400% downward over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO - Free Report) is a biofuels and specialty chemicals company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 273.3% downward over the last 60 days.

