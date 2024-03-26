Back to top

Cerence (CRNC) Boosts In-Car Experience with CaLLM AI Platform

Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) is expanding its footprint in the automotive industry with its latest innovation, CaLLM (Cerence Automotive Large Language Model), powered by NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) technology.

Powered by NVIDIA technology, CaLLM stands at the forefront of integrated in-car computing, boasting unparalleled capabilities in generative AI and LLM-powered innovation.

Cerence’s close collaboration with three major global automakers underscores the early success of this innovative solution, CaLLM, which is poised to redefine the way users interact with vehicles.

CaLLM not only streamlines automotive functions but also offers a seamless conversational interface, setting the standard for the future of automotive technology.

Strong Partner Base Aids Cerence’s Prospects

The latest move is in sync with Cerence's focus on advancing automotive-specific AI technology through its CaLLM platform, in collaboration with major automakers and powered by NVIDIA, to transform the in-car computing experience.

Expanding its reach, Cerence also collaborated with Great Wall Motor Company (GWM) in January, leveraging Cerence Assistant and Speech Signal Enhancement technologies. This partnership aims to provide a seamless, multilingual in-car experience across GWM's international range of vehicles, enriching user engagement in 20 nations and 13 different languages.

Cerence's expanding clientele and strong partner base have been noteworthy. In addition to NVIDIA and GWM partnership, the company also collaborated with Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) .

In January, the company partnered with Skoda, a prominent brand within the Volkswagen group, leveraging Cerence Chat Pro to transform in-car assistant features, showcasing its commitment to AI solutions and seamless integration for enhanced driving experiences.

Cerence also collaborated with Microsoft to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT model into vehicles through Microsoft Azure, enhancing in-car user experiences with Cerence's automotive technology and Microsoft's cloud capabilities.

Cerence is boosting its top-line growth through the expansion of its clientele and strong partner base in the automotive industry.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, CRNC’s revenues are expected to be between $60 million and $64 million.


artificial-intelligence autonomous-vehicles tech-stocks