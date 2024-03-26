We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Walgreens (WBA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 29.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $36.48 billion, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Walgreens metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' will reach $28.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- International' at $5.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- U.S. Healthcare' will reach $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25.8% year over year.
Walgreens shares have witnessed a change of -5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WBA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>