Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 25, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of FedEx Corporation ((FDX - Free Report) ) jumped 7.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 per share.
  • AAR Corp.’s ((AIR - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $567.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $568 million.
  • Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. ((WS - Free Report) ) soared 10.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.99 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
  • CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s ((CRGX - Free Report) ) shares gained 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 loss of $1.49 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.62 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AAR Corp. (AIR) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (CRGX) - free report >>

Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace basic-materials medical transportation