Image: Bigstock
MACOM (MTSI) to Boost 200G Portfolio With Upcoming Launches
MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI - Free Report) recently announced its plans to showcase new products to highlight its advancement in 200G per lane technology at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition.
This includes a 200 Gbps per lane Linear Pluggable Optics solution, which will add strength to the MACOM PURE DRIVE portfolio, offering 212 Gbps per lane for 1.6TB linear pluggable optical modules for low power and low latency optical communications.
Further, the company will also showcase its new four channel, 226 Gbps per lane linear equalizers for active copper cable applications up to 1.6TB. These equalizers extend copper cable performance to 2.5 meters at 226 Gbps data rates.
MACOM is expected to gain solid traction across data center and telecom applications on the back of its latest move.
Moreover, the upcoming launches will enable the company to penetrate into the 200G per lane multi-mode fiber market. This, in turn, will enable MACOM to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global fiber optics market. Per a Grand View Research report, the global fiber optics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Stiff Competition
The latest move is likely to aid MACOM in strengthening its competitive position against peers like Semtech (SMTC - Free Report) and Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) , which are also making continuous efforts to capitalize on the growth opportunities present in the 200G per lane multi-mode fiber market.
Notably, Semtech showcased its 200G PAM4 MZM driver at the European Conference on Optical Communication 2023 exhibition in collaboration with Coherent, demonstrating the PAM4 MZM driver’s capabilities by using Coherent’s 200G DFB-MZ laser.
This partnership enabled Semtech to deploy 200G per lane using advanced optics, paving the way for 1.6T and 3.2T optical transceiver deployments.
Broadcom, on the other hand, launched Sian BCM85822, a 200G per lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY, strengthening its foothold in the 200G per lane multi-mode fiber market.
Sian BCM85822 utilizes 200G/lane serial optical interfaces to efficiently deliver 800G and 1.6T pluggable modules, addressing the growing bandwidth and low power consumption needs of hyperscale data centers.
Expanding Portfolio: Key Catalyst
The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.
Notably, the company introduced a 227 Gbps per lane copper cable equalizer device to expand its product family of linear equalizers. This device doubles the reach of Direct Attach passive copper Cable transmission, providing longer 1.6 Tbit assemblies for high-performance computing and AI high-density cluster applications.
Further, MACOM acquired the radio frequency (RF) business of Wolfspeed (WOLF - Free Report) for $135 million on Dec 2, bolstering its overall portfolio offerings.
With the acquisition of Wolfspeed's RF business, MACOM added a portfolio of Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide products, solidifying its footing across automotive, industrial and renewable energy markets.
MACOM’s portfolio strength will continue to help it sustain customer momentum across various end markets and fend off competitors. This, in turn, will drive its financial performance in the days ahead.