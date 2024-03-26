We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) ending at $12.94, denoting a +0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 0.85% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 27.42% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.74 million, down 5.25% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, indicating changes of -19.11% and -11.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.99% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
