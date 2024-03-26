We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellation Brands (STZ) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) standing at $270.44, reflecting a +0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.
The wine, liquor and beer company's shares have seen an increase of 8.5% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 11, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.57%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.12 billion, reflecting a 5.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Constellation Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Constellation Brands is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.16.
We can additionally observe that STZ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.