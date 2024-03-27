Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 26, 2024

  • Shares of Masimo Corporation ((MASI - Free Report) ) jumped 3.3% after the company announced that it was planning a spinoff of its consumer business.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s ((CLF - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.9% after the steelmaker said that it has successfully secured funding from the Department of Energy on two projects which will allow the company to receive around $575 million for projects related to decarbonization technology at its facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ((AMD - Free Report) ) declined 0.6% on reports that new guidelines in China would gradually eliminate the use of U.S. processors in government computers and servers, blocking chips from the company.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s ((UAL - Free Report) ) shares fell 3.4% after the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it would intensify its scrutiny of the carrier following a series of safety incidents.

