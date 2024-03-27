Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2024, TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.98 billion, down 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.99, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TD SYNNEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Americas: $7.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Revenue- Europe: $5.12 billion versus $5.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
  • Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan: $954.91 million compared to the $617.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
Shares of TD SYNNEX have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise