Accenture (ACN) Collaborates With Adobe on Generative AI
Accenture plc (ACN) shares have gained 36% over the past year, outperforming the 33% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
The company yesterday announced its collaboration with Adobe to develop industry-specific solutions using Adobe Firefly. The partnership aims to assist organizations in creating personalized content at scale and in streamlining their content supply chains. Adobe Firefly is Adobe's suite of generative AI models.
AI-Powered Solutions to Speed Up Marketing Evolution
Deepening its existing relationship with Adobe, Accenture plans to integrate Adobe Firefly Custom Models into its marketing services through Accenture Song. These models will be tailored to different industries, utilizing proprietary data and brand guidelines. Initially focusing on retail, consumer goods, automotive, financial services and health industries, the collaboration will help accelerate transformation in these sectors.
Furthermore, Accenture will internalize the use of Adobe Firefly within its marketing operations, allowing its team to produce creative content more efficiently and enhance its creativity. By employing a Firefly Custom Model that aligns with its brand style and design language, Accenture can tailor content for each of the 19 industries it serves.
This initiative is part of Accenture's $3 billion investment in data and AI to help clients leverage AI effectively, promoting growth, efficiency, and resilience across industries.
"Organizations, including Accenture, are moving from generative AI experimentation to implementation and value realization," said Jill Kramer, chief marketing and communications officer at Accenture. "For us, that means using generative AI tools that allow our marketing professionals to generate content using our brand assets in a safe and closed environment. This will allow us to confidently accelerate the development of production-ready materials," she added.
