Sonim (SONM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Sonim (SONM - Free Report) standing at $0.67, reflecting a +0.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.42%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sonim in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sonim. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Sonim boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Sonim is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.58 for its industry.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.